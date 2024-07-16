Bethel man sentenced to 7 years in prison for manslaughter

A Bethel man has been convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to serve 7 years in prison for a fatal incident in 2022.

According to charging documents, 24-year-old Joshua Kelly-Morris was initially charged with first-degree murder following a fight in a Bethel home that left 21-year-old Ian Makaily dead.

According to court documents, four adult witnesses in the home at the time of the incident told Bethel police they had heard Kelly-Morris and Makaily fighting downstairs, and that Kelly-Morris later came upstairs and told the group Makaily was dead. Based on the witness statements, Bethel Police officers detained Kelly-Morris.

Kelly-Morris pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced on June 14 by Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery to a total sentence of 15 years in prison with 8 years suspended, and to 10 years of probation.