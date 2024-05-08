Bethel and Kwethluk on flood advisory as waters rise along lower Kuskokwim River

Kwethluk and Bethel are under flood advisory as the breakup front reportedly moves down the Kuskokwim River.

As of 10:30 Wednesday (May 8) morning, National Weather Service Hydrologist Johnse Ostman said a flood advisory has been issued for Bethel and Kwethluk, while the downriver villages of Napaskiak, Oscarville, and Napakiak remain on flood watch.

"The Bethel river gauge operated by the National Weather Service puts us in minor flood stage, and we have water over the road to the north of Brown’s Slough, which it makes it impassable at this point," Ostman said. "Bethel for the most part doesn’t have huge flood impacts that we've observed in the past. It's mostly the low-lying areas. It's the major infrastructure, the port, the boat harbor, and sort of that north end of town."

Ostman also said he had received reports that water levels were rising rapidly in both Napaskiak and Kwethluk, and that tidal action could compound the flooding already being seen as of Wednesday morning.

"We have a high tide later this afternoon that is I think around three and a half feet and may contribute and impact the already higher water levels because of the ice running by and backwater from downstream," Ostman said.

Upriver, Tuluksak remains on flood advisory, though Ostman said that water levels have fallen about 1 foot and are continuing to fall. Additionally, reports have been received that water levels in Akiak have dropped.

Ostman said the RiverWatch team was currently on hold for flying due to the poor visibility in Bethel.

Breakup and flood-related information can change quickly, and this article may be updated to reflect more current information.

Share photos or observations with KYUK at 907-543-0223 or by emailing news@kyuk.org.