Troopers say more than $50K in cash stolen from Kwethluk village corporation building

Alaska State Troopers said that no arrests have been made in connection with a reported burglary in Kwethluk of more than $50,000 in cash, which also caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Troopers said that the Kwethluk Inc. building was broken into at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. The building serves as the offices of the local village corporation.

On Feb. 20, troopers declined to provide any specifics about the incident and said that the investigation is ongoing.