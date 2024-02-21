© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Troopers say more than $50K in cash stolen from Kwethluk village corporation building

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:11 PM AKST
An aerial photo shows the village of Kwethluk in 2020.
Bethel Search and Rescue
An aerial photo shows the village of Kwethluk lying at the confluence of the Kwethluk and Kuskokwim rivers.

Alaska State Troopers said that no arrests have been made in connection with a reported burglary in Kwethluk of more than $50,000 in cash, which also caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Troopers said that the Kwethluk Inc. building was broken into at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. The building serves as the offices of the local village corporation.

On Feb. 20, troopers declined to provide any specifics about the incident and said that the investigation is ongoing.
Public Safety
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson