Electricity challenges persist for Newtok and Mertarvik, where school has been cancelled for more than a week

In January 2023, a fire destroyed the generator that powered the school in Newtok. The Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) replaced it twice. Mechanics arrived in Newtok with another round of replacement parts on March 22 in the hopes that power would be restored in time for school next week.

A new generator was also delivered 9 miles east across the Ninglick River to Mertarvik on March 22, where the Tribal Administrator was awaiting a team of mechanics to help install it. This winter has been hard on electricity infrastructure in the new community.

Mertarvik is the new subdivision where Newtok residents are in the process of relocating because the permafrost under their town is melting and the land that they live on has grown unstable in recent years.

As more people move across the river the demand for power has increased, increasing wear and tear on the generators that power Mertarvik. In addition to the school, which doubles as the emergency evacuation center in Mertarvik, at least half a dozen homes were also without power as of March 22, including teacher housing. LKSD has evacuated three teachers to Bethel until power is restored to their homes.