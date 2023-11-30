Bethel Search and Rescue recover a body near Brown's Slough

Bethel Search and Rescue says it found the body of a man under the ice by Brown's Slough just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The man has not yet been officially identified. Bethel Police Chief Leonard Hicks said Thursday morning he believes it is the body of 20-year-old Michael Isaac of Marshall, who has been missing since the morning of Nov. 2.

Hicks said police believe it is Isaac based on his physical appearance and clothing. He said the body is being sent to Anchorage to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, to confirm the individual’s identity and cause of death.

Bethel Police Department has been investigating Isaac’s disappearance with the help of Alaska State Troopers for the past month. Because of the nature of the case, Hicks said the police are treating the case as a potential crime.

Bethel Search and Rescue discovered the body. Search and Rescue President Mike Riley said volunteers searched the entirety of town before employing underwater cameras to methodically search under the ice on the Kuskokwim River and around Brown's Slough.

“The [...] search for Michael Isaac has been going on every day,” said Riley. “And we check in with underwater cameras and a simple sonar device that we've been using. The cameras were a big help to see what was on the bottom. But the sonar was detecting an object to be of interest that we had to check. The guys checked that, then it happened to be the person that we're looking for.”

Riley thanked all of the volunteers and members of Marshall Search and Rescue who came out and helped with the search. Police Chief Leonard Hicks also thanked Bethel Search and Rescue for their impressive work, and for helping the police move forward with the investigation.

Bethel Police will continue to investigate the case. They ask anyone with information to contact Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781, or Detective Dylan Floyd at 907-545-0153, or at dfloyd@cityofbethel.net.