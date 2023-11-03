Missing Person: Bethel Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Michael Isaac

The Bethel Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Michael Isaac, who was reported missing to the Bethel Police Department on Nov. 2.

According to BPD, Issac’s parents said they last spoke to Michael at 5 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 2. He said that he was on or around Main St. and was looking for a place to stay.

Bethel Police describe Michael as being 5’11′′ and around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket and possibly black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD or Lt. Wigner at 907-543-3781.

