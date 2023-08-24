© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

A man was shot and killed in Alakanuk

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM AKDT

Alaska State Troopers say that a man was shot and killed in Alakanuk on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to an Alaska State Trooper report, Kobe Cook entered a home in Alakanuk and started fighting an adult male. Josiah Chikigak, who is 19, was also in the home and shot Cook multiple times.

Cook was taken to the village clinic where he later died, according to the report. Troopers from Emmonak responded to Alakanuk, arrested Chikigak, and charged him with murder.

Chikigak is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Cook’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

Tags
Public Safety Alaska Public Media NewsAlaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello