Bethel grand jury indicts Eek resident for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

Thirty-year-old Nicky Robert Brown of Eek attended his indictment remotely from the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center (YKCC) on Thursday, July 13. Judge Bruce Ward went over the charges to ensure that Brown understood what was being presented to him.

According to the grand jury documents, Brown is facing five felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges include unlawful exploitation of a minor and two felony charges that involve possession of child pornography. Each of those felony charges carries a maximum of 99 years in prison and $50,000 fines.

Brown is also being charged with felony tampering and concealing physical evidence. Court documents show that he allegedly tried to burn his cellphone. He has also been charged with misdemeanor assault of the same minor, according to the indictment.

Brown is currently being held at YKCC on a $50,000 bail.