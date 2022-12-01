Bethel Police Department updated Press Release

The Bethel Police Department has released updated information regarding the armed robbery that happened on November 28th at the Alaska Buds store.

There are two images taken from surveillance video. The images are of the suspect, wearing a “Res Alaska” jacket and an “AK” beanie style hat. The suspect also has a distinct gait, possibly due to a limp.

Bethel Police do not have a description or surveillance of the snow machine. They told KYUK that the public should not be concerned. They also told KYUK that if an event or individual is a threat to the public, information will be broadcasted by all available means.

Police said that “Releasing every bit of information that the Police Department has doesn’t necessarily help an investigation. In fact in some cases it can hinder an investigation. I understand the public’s want for information but that has to come second to an active investigation into an armed robbery.”

Any information regarding this incident can be relayed to the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.