Armed robbery at ALASKAbuds in Bethel

Bethel Police are asking the public to call if they have any information about an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 28 at the ALASKAbuds store. There was one injury. Police say that a man with a duffel bag and an M16-style rifle entered the store at about 7:30 p.m. He appeared uncoordinated in his movements and showed signs of intoxication. He fired one shot, which ricocheted off the floor and hit the counter. After the shot, the two employees working the counter fled in different directions. The man shot at them several times. One of the shots went through a wall and hit a third employee who was hiding.

Police have the video surveillance recording from ALASKAbuds. After firing, the male jumped over a display counter, took approximately $300 in merchandise, and fled the scene via snowmachine in an unknown direction. The male was dressed in dark clothing, including a jacket with a “Res Alaska” logo on it.

The injured employee was transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) hospital.

The YKHC hospital was placed temporarily on lockdown at approximately 11:15 p.m. due to this incident. The lockdown was lifted at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Any information regarding this incident can be relayed to the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781. The Bethel Police Department case officer is Investigator Skyler Smith; the case number is 2212613.

