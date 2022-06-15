Quinhagak man sentenced to 99 years in prison for the murder of 10-year-old Ida 'Girlie' Aguchak

A Quinhagak man convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering a 10-year-old girl has been sentenced to a life term.

Jordan Mark, age 20, had previously pleaded to first degree murder and signed a document admitting to kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering 10-year-old Ida “Girlie” Aguchak, according to the Alaska Department of Law. The crime occurred on March 15, 2020 in Quinhagak.

Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald sentenced Mark to 99 years, the length argued for by the state prosecutor on the case. No trial occurred.

Members of Aguchak’s family attended the sentencing. According to the Alaska Department of Law, her family asked for the 99-year sentence. Her mother, Betty Williams, told the court that what happened to her daughter “broke our family and our community as well as his own family. She was taken too soon. We are still broken from this.”

In a statement to the court, Mark apologized for the pain he caused and said that he made “a terrible mistake.”