Bethel Police Chief resigns less than two years into his post

Bethel Police Chief Richard Simmons is resigning from his post after less than two years in the position. His resignation takes effect May 1, according to a press release from the City of Bethel.

Simmons began working as Bethel Police Chief in July 2020 after previously working in Texas. The city hired Simmons after spending nearly a year with an acting police chief while it tried to fill the position. The city significantly raised the police chief’s salary to $140,000 to attract a suitable candidate.

With Simmons leaving, Bethel Police Lieutenant Jesse Poole will serve as acting chief until the position is filled. Poole began working with the Bethel department in October 2021. Before that, he worked with police departments elsewhere in Alaska and in Florida.