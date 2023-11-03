© 2023 KYUK
US Senate Committee on Indian Affairs is coming to Bethel

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published November 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski at KYUK in Bethel, Alaska on April 5, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sen. Lisa Murkowski at KYUK in Bethel, Alaska on April 5, 2023.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs is coming to Bethel on Friday, Nov. 10.

In a press release, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will chair a field oversight hearing titled, “The Impact of the Historic Salmon Declines on the Health and Well-Being of Alaska Native Communities Along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers.” Afterwards, there will be an open forum listening session.

The field oversight hearing and listening session will be open to the public and will take place at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, located at 700 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy., at 1 p.m. There will be a live webcast and KYUK will also broadcast the hearing.

Invited witnesses will provide testimony during the field oversight hearing, and members of the public will have the opportunity to provide comments on the record during the listening session. The record will be open for two weeks after the hearing for public written comments to be submitted at testimony@indian.senate.gov.

As it becomes available, more information can be found by visiting the committee's website here.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
