US Senate Committee on Indian Affairs is coming to Bethel

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs is coming to Bethel on Friday, Nov. 10.

In a press release, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will chair a field oversight hearing titled, “The Impact of the Historic Salmon Declines on the Health and Well-Being of Alaska Native Communities Along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers.” Afterwards, there will be an open forum listening session.

The field oversight hearing and listening session will be open to the public and will take place at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, located at 700 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy., at 1 p.m. There will be a live webcast and KYUK will also broadcast the hearing.

Invited witnesses will provide testimony during the field oversight hearing, and members of the public will have the opportunity to provide comments on the record during the listening session. The record will be open for two weeks after the hearing for public written comments to be submitted at testimony@indian.senate.gov.

As it becomes available, more information can be found by visiting the committee's website here.