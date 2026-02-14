Kwethluk musher Lewis Pavilla first to Bogus Creek 150 checkpoint

Kwethluk musher Lewis Pavilla was the first to reach the halfway checkpoint in this year’s Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race.

Pavilla and his 10 dogs made the run up to the race’s sole checkpoint in 5 hours and 57 minutes and arrived at the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2 minutes ahead of 2026 Akiak Dash champion Michael Larson of Kwethluk, who arrived at the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 10:59 p.m.

Defending Bogus Creek 150 champion Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak was third into the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 11:01 p.m. Last year, Williams Jr. came first into the checkpoint.

All teams will take a required 4 hours of rest at the Bogus Creek checkpoint. They’ll then race back downriver to Bethel through the early hours, with an expected finish early on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 15.