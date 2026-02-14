© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Kwethluk musher Lewis Pavilla first to Bogus Creek 150 checkpoint

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published February 14, 2026 at 11:41 PM AKST
Kwethluk musher Lewis Pavilla races in the 2026 Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 14, 2026.
Josiah Swope
/
KYUK
Kwethluk musher Lewis Pavilla races in the 2026 Bogus Creek 150 on Feb. 14, 2026.

Kwethluk musher Lewis Pavilla was the first to reach the halfway checkpoint in this year’s Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race.

Pavilla and his 10 dogs made the run up to the race’s sole checkpoint in 5 hours and 57 minutes and arrived at the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2 minutes ahead of 2026 Akiak Dash champion Michael Larson of Kwethluk, who arrived at the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 10:59 p.m.

Defending Bogus Creek 150 champion Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak was third into the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 11:01 p.m. Last year, Williams Jr. came first into the checkpoint.

All teams will take a required 4 hours of rest at the Bogus Creek checkpoint. They’ll then race back downriver to Bethel through the early hours, with an expected finish early on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 15.
Kuskokwim 300 Bogus Creek 150
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
