Slideshow: Finish of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. approaches the finish line of the Bogus Creek 150 as the sun peeks above the horizon. Feb. 23, 2025.
Mike Wiliams Jr., champion of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150, with a grass mat trophy hand-sewn by Kelly Lincoln.
Mike Williams Jr. and his dogs shortly after winning the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
Mike Williams Jr. crossed the finish line of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150 at 7:08 a.m., earning him his second career first-place finish in the race. Feb. 23, 2025.
Raymond Alexie crosses the finish line of the 2025 Bogus Ceek 150 at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2025.
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk claims second place in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
First- and second-place Bogus Creek 150 finishers Mike Williams Jr. (left) and Raymond Alexie chat at the finish line.
Pete Kaiser speaks with KYUK reporters after his third-place ifnish. Feb. 23, 2025.
Raymond Alexie loads up his team after th race.
Rookie of the Year Spyridon Chaney approaches the finish line of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
Fifteen-year-old Spyridon Chaney is this years Bogus Creek 150 Rookie of the Year. He finished the race in fourth place early Sunday morning.
Rookie of the Year Spyridon Chaney (far right) and his ap'a Fr. lexander Larson (center) at the finish of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
Spectators gathered at the finish line await the arrival of mushers in the glow of the sunrise. Feb. 23, 2025.
Michael Larson nears the finish line of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
Richie Diehl of Aniak, who emerged from mushing retirement to run Kaiser Racing Kennel dogs in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150, approaches the finish line.
Nora and Amber Chung cheer for mushers as they arrive at the fnish line of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
Richie Diehl and Pete Kaiser load up Diehl's team after his seventh place finish .
Darren George nears the finish line with the sunrise at his back. Feb. 23, 2025.
Future mushers take turns riding around in a sled pulled by a yorkshire terrier. Feb. 23, 2025.
Lewis Pavilla empties his sled bag after finishing the Bogus Creek 150 in 10th place. Feb 23, 2025.
Isaac Underwood finishes the 2025 Bogus Creek 150 in 12th place.
Charlie Chingliak takes 13th place in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
Having crossed the finish line at 9:58 a.m., Solomon Olick is this year's Red Lantern winner for the Bogus Creek 150.
Mushers began crossing the finish line of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race in quick succession early Sunday morning, just 16 hours after their departure upriver in a mass start on Saturday.
Leading the way and finishing in first was Akiak's Mike Williams Jr., who crossed the finish line at 7:08 a.m. This is Williams Jr.'s second career victory in the race. Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie, the reigning champion of the past two years, arrived back in Bethel shortly after at 7:30 a.m., earning second place. Alexie was followed in third by Pete Kaiser, who crossed the finish line 16 minutes later at 7:46 a.m.