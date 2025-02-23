Akiak’s Mike Williams Jr. wins the 2025 Bogus Creek 150

Musher Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak and his 10-dog team are the 2025 Bogus Creek 150 champions.

Williams Jr. crossed the finish line at 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. to a small crowd of family, friends and supporters.

Williams Jr. will take home $15,000 of a $100,000 total race purse.

It’s Williams Jr.’s second time winning the 150-mile race from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back. The first was 19 years ago, in 2006.

No musher has ever won the Bogus Creek 150 more than twice in a row. Williams Jr.’s win also denies Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie the chance to break that streak – Alexie won the Bogus Creek 150 in 2023 and 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.