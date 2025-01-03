Bogus Creek 150 rescheduled for early February

The 2025 Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race has been postponed because of concerns about the readiness of local teams, according to the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee, which manages a suite of races on the Kuskokwim River.

Weather throughout December was unseasonably warm on the Kuskokwim Delta. Ten to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at some points, with very little snow . That warm, snowless start to the winter has made for tough training conditions for many teams in the region, especially for a longer race like the 150-mile Bogus.

At the delayed Season Opener race on New Year’s Day, race winner Raymond Alexie told KYUK that he had chosen to take his team out near Denali to train because of the lack of snow on the Kuskokwim.

The Bogus Creek 150 was originally scheduled to be run next weekend, Jan. 11. The race upriver to Bogus Creek and back will now start on Feb. 8, according to a post on the Kuskokwim 300 website .

It’s nearly identical to what happened to the Bogus Creek 150 last year , when the 2024 running of the race was also rescheduled from mid-January to early February because of warm weather .

But there will still be sled dog racing on Jan. 11: the Holiday Classic, a 50-mile race usually run around Christmas but postponed because of the lack of snow, will now be run that day. Registration for the Holiday Classic will open on Monday, Jan. 6.

The Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee said that it does not anticipate a change for the 46th annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, which is still scheduled to kick off on Jan. 24.