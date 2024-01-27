Schouviller Wassillie Jr. wins blisteringly fast 2024 Akiak Dash in rookie race
Schouviller Wassillie Jr. won the 2024 Akiak Dash in his very first attempt. Wassillie Jr. crossed the Bethel finish line on Jan. 27, shortly before 5:00 p.m.
The 16-year-old Akiachak musher outpaced a fast field of 14 mushers on the run from Bethel to Akiak and back. The approximately 65-mile course had no rest and no official checkpoints.
To secure the win, Wassillie Jr. had to outpace last year’s second place finisher, Mike WIlliams Jr., who closed a gap in the final miles and notched a consecutive second-place finish.
Wassillie Jr.’s 2024 title adds to his home kennel’s accomplishments. His father, Schouviller Wassillie Sr., won the Akiak Dash in 1996.
Wassillie Jr. wins $5,500 out of a $40,000 race purse. Following Williams Jr. in third was Akiachak musher Charlie Chingliak, who arrived in third place.