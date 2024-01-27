Slideshow: 2024 Akiak Dash start
On Saturday Jan. 27, 14 teams took off to race the 2024 Akiak Dash.
On Jan. 27, 14 teams took off into a -14 degree afternoon to race up the Kuskowim River for the 2024 Akiak Dash. For Akiak Dash and K300 coverage, tune into KYUK 640AM, visit us online at kyuk.org or click the link in our bio. To watch the finish live, follow us on Facebook or go to kyuk.org/livestream.