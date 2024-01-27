© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

14 mushers to vie for victory in 2024 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published January 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM AKST
Maurice Andrews, 2024 Akiak Dash
1 of 14  — 20240125-Maurice-Andrew-2304.jpg
Maurice Andrews, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Kenneth Snyder, 2024 Akiak Dash
2 of 14  — 20240125-Kenneth-Snyder-2307.jpg
Kenneth Snyder, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Herman Phillip, 2024 Akiak Dash
3 of 14  — 20240125-Herman-Phillip-2242.jpg
Herman Phillip, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aaron Alexie, 2024 Akiak Dash
4 of 14  — 20240125-Aaron-Alexie-2254.jpg
Aaron Alexie, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Byron Pasitnak Sr., 2024 Akiak Dash
5 of 14  — 20240125-Byron-Pasitnak-Sr-2287.jpg
Byron Pasitnak Sr., 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Schouviller Wassillie Jr., 2024 Akiak Dash
6 of 14  — 20240125-Schouviller-Wassillie-Jr-2236.jpg
Schouviller Wassillie Jr., 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Thomas Carl, 2024 Akiak Dash
7 of 14  — 20240125-Thomas-Carl-2316.jpg
Thomas Carl, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Charlie Chingliak, 2024 Akiak Dash
8 of 14  — 20240125-Charlie-Chingliak-2230.jpg
Charlie Chingliak, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Darren George, 2024 Akiak Dash
9 of 14  — 20240125-Darren-George-2259.jpg
Darren George, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Leighton Wassilie, 2024 Akiak Dash
10 of 14  — 20240125-Leighton-Wassillie-2238.jpg
Leighton Wassilie, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Robert Charles Jr., 2024 Akiak Dash
11 of 14  — 20240125-Robert-Charles-Jr-2264.jpg
Robert Charles Jr., 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Michael Demientieff, 2024 Akiak Dash
12 of 14  — 20240125-Michael-Demientieff-2247.jpg
Michael Demientieff, 2024 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr., 2024 Akiak Dash
13 of 14  — Headshots/20240125-Mike-Williams-Jr-2297.jpg
Mike Williams Jr., 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Solomon Olick in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
14 of 14  — Copy of SolomonOlick-20230113-BCreek-4745.JPG
Solomon Olick in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile

Well after the Kuskokwim 300 has gotten underway, mushing fans will get another treat in the form of the roughly 65-mile Akiak Dash, with a mass start scheduled for noon on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Now in its 33rd year, the race takes mushers from Bethel to Akiak and back. And with no checkpoints, required rest time, or dog drops, the Akiak Dash tends to live up to its name.

More than half of the 14 mushers registered for the 2024 Akiak Dash hail from Akiachak. Just two are running the race for the first time. Some are veterans of the race, like Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak, who dropped out of this year’s Kuskokwim 300 to enter what will be his seventh Akiak Dash. He took third in the 2022 race and placed second in 2023, losing to Kwethluk phenom Raymond Alexie.

The field for the 2024 Akiak Dash includes only one prior champion, Byron Pasitnak Sr. (2009). The youngest musher in the field, 15-year-old Charlie Chingliak of Akiachak, is returning after placing third in the 2023 Akiak Dash and taking home Rookie of the Year.

This year, the race is starting two hours earlier than in prior years, a move to encourage a daylight finish. Even with the daylight, racers can expect frigid and fast conditions on the trail, with forecasts calling for a high of 15 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

Akiak Dash mushers will compete for a cut of a $40,000 purse, with the winner taking home a minimum of $5,500.

Follow the race by listening in to KYUK 640AM. We'll have reporters and be live-streaming the start and finish. We'll also be posting updates regularly to our website,Facebook, and Instagram pages.
Kuskokwim 300
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Related Content
Load More