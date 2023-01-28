Slideshow: Akiak Dash start
1 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-5.jpg
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk awaits the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
2 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-2.jpg
Sled dogs wait their turn to be harnessed at the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
3 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-3.jpg
Tory Fitzpatrick and kids crouch at his sled at the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
4 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-1.jpg
Spectators and handlers gathered on the frozen Kuskokwim River for the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
5 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-4.jpg
A young spectator watches from a sled of her own at the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
6 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-8.jpg
A dog howls in anticipation at the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
7 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-9.jpg
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
8 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-6.jpg
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
9 of 9 — 230128_MCDolan_DashStart-7.jpg
Two lead dogs sit calmly before the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Fifteen mushers took off in a mass start for the 2023 Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.