KYUK wins regional Edward R. Murrow award for artist series

In May, KYUK Public Media won a regional Edward R. Murrow award for work produced in 2024.

The award is for best News Series in the small-market radio category. It was awarded for the Modern Tradition series highlighting artists from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Find links to the stories below:

KYUK won this award competing against news outlets in the northwest United States, including stations from the rest of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Winning the News Series category regionally automatically enters the series into the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, to be decided in the summer.

Earlier this year, KYUK’s multimedia department and newsroom also won 10 Alaska Press Club awards for audio and video work produced in 2024.