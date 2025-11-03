State announces Quinhagak area moose hunt to support storm-impacted communities

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced another emergency moose hunt intended to support communities impacted by ex-typhoon Halong.

Beginning Nov. 5, hunters will be able to harvest one bull moose , excluding male calves, in the portion of the Unit 18 management area known as RM617 that includes Quinhagak. The hunt will run until Jan. 15, 2026 and proxy hunting is permitted.

The emergency hunt follows recent moves made by the department to open a much larger portion of Unit 18 stretching roughly from the mouth of the Kuskokwim River to Kalskag.

Both hunts are intended to support local households impacted by the storm. But according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, there has also been interest from residents across the region asking to hunt an extra moose to gift to storm-impacted families.

Permits will be issued in Quinhagak beginning Nov. 5. All Alaska residents are eligible to participate if they have not harvested a moose since July 1, 2025 and possess a valid Alaska resident hunting license.