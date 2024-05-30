State announces Kuskokwim fishing closures and restrictions

To protect chinook salmon stocks, state fisheries managers have announced upcoming salmon gillnet fishing closures and restrictions for portions of the Kuskokwim River drainage lying outside the boundaries of the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.

Sections 4 and 5

Beginning June 7, all gillnet fishing will close until further notice on the Kuskokwim in the area stretching from the refuge boundary near Aniak to the river’s headwaters (Sections 4 and 5). The same closure will go into effect on the Aniak River from the refuge boundary near the Buckstock River to the headwaters.

After June 7, targeting chinook salmon with hook and line gear will be strictly prohibited. Subsistence fishing using fish wheels, dipnets, and beach seines will be permitted, but all chinook salmon must be returned alive to the water. Fish wheels are required to have a live box with no less than 45 cubic feet of water, must be checked every six hours, and must be closely attended while in operation if a chute is attached.

District 4, Quinhagak

From June 1 through July 15, gillnet fishing below the refuge boundary in Kuskokwim Bay will be restricted to 6-inch or less mesh size, not exceeding 50 fathoms (30 feet) in length, and 45 meshes in depth. During the closure, boats will only be allowed to operate one net and subsistence fishing will be closed on Sundays.

Alaska Department of Fish & Game A map shows subsistence fishing districts on the Kuskokwim mainstem and tributary rivers.

For more information on closures and restrictions, contact Kuskokwim Area management biologist Sam Decker at 907-543-2709.