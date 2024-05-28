Slideshow: Smelt arrive in Bethel

This year's smelt run arrived in Bethel alongside sunny skies for Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, May 26, crowds gathered at the seawall with dipnets in hand to catch smelt by the dozen.

The annual smelt run typically precedes summer salmon runs on the Kuskokwim River. The first opportunity for gillnet fishing for federally-qualified subsistence users on the Kuskokwim this season will be next Monday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.