Slideshow: Smelt arrive in Bethel
1 of 6 — 240526-MCDolan-Smelt-08961.jpg
Smelt overflow from this smelter's prepared plastic bage as she waits for extra totes to arrive. May 26, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 6 — 240526-MCDolan-Smelt-08996.jpg
Smelt caught in the Kuskokwim River on May 26, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 6 — 240526-MCDolan-Smelt-08936.jpg
People and families line up along Bethel's seawall to dipnet for smelt. May 26, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 6 — 240526-MCDolan-Smelt-08856.jpg
This year's smelt run arrived in Bethel over Memorial Day weekend.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 6 — 240526-MCDolan-Smelt-08898.jpg
A smelter at Bethel's seawall empties his net into a crate. May 26, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 6 — 240526-MCDolan-Smelt-08918.jpg
Families gather at Bethel's seawall to dipnet for smelt. May 26, 2024
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
This year's smelt run arrived in Bethel alongside sunny skies for Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, May 26, crowds gathered at the seawall with dipnets in hand to catch smelt by the dozen.
The annual smelt run typically precedes summer salmon runs on the Kuskokwim River. The first opportunity for gillnet fishing for federally-qualified subsistence users on the Kuskokwim this season will be next Monday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.