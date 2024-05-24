Fisheries managers announce first 5 openers of 2024 Kuskokwim salmon season

With another heavily restricted salmon fishing season just around the corner on the Kuskokwim River, federal managers have announced the first round of June gillnet opportunities for federally-qualified subsistence users.

All chinook, chum, and coho salmon caught may be retained during the following Kuskokwim River mainstem openers:

Set gillnet:

• Monday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• Thursday, June 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• Monday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

During these three opportunities, gillnets are restricted to set gillnets, which must be 6-inch or less mesh, 60 feet or less in length, and not exceed 45 meshes in depth. Additionally, set gillnets must be attached to the bank, oriented perpendicular to the river, and may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark.

Gillnet (drift and/or set):

• Wednesday, June 12, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Sunday, June 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During these two opportunities, gillnets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth. Below the Johnson River, gillnets must not exceed 50 fathoms (300 feet) in total combined length (set and drift gillnet). Above the Johnson River, gillnets must not exceed 25 fathoms (150 feet) in total combined length.

The following salmon-bearing tributaries will remain closed to all harvest, by gillnet or otherwise, of chinook, chum, and coho salmon:

• The Eek River.

• The Kwethluk River drainage beginning at its confluence with Kuskokuak Slough.

• The Kasigluk and Kisaralik River drainages, including Old Kuskokuak Slough, to Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) regulatory markers at the confluence of Old Kuskokuak Slough and Kuskokuak Slough.

• The Tuluksak River drainage including its confluence with the Kuskokwim River and downstream approximately 1 mile to ADF&G regulatory markers.

• The Aniak River drainage to ADF&G regulatory markers at its confluence with the Kuskokwim River.

• The Aniak Box defined as: the waters of the Kuskokwim River main stem from the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge boundary at Aniak downstream to a line formed from the northwest corner of the runway (latitude 61° 35’ 16” N, longitude 159° 33’ 28” W), due north to a point on the southeast corner of the sandbar (latitude 61° 35’ 37” N, longitude 159° 33’ 16” W).

Fishing from tributaries not listed above is restricted to fishing 100 yards (300 feet) upriver from the mouth of the river (confluence with the main stem Kuskokwim River).