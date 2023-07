A man was cited on July 6 for taking a moose during a closed season nearly four years ago, according to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Troopers said that Evan Hahn of Anchor Point took a bull moose near the village of Tuluksak on Sept. 25, 2019. Hunting had closed in the area about two and a half weeks earlier.

Hahn’s arraignment is set for Aug. 3 in Bethel court.