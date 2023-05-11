Akiak man pleads no contest to taking moose out of season

On May 9, an Akiak man pleaded no contest to taking a moose in a closed season. Kurt Foss, age 60, was fined $2,500, ordered to pay $1,000 restitution and had his hunting privileges suspended for one year.

The charges stem from an April investigation conducted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers in which it was discovered that Foss had killed a bull moose near Akiak the prior November. The Trooper press release says this was not the original moose being investigated.

This is not Foss’s first wildlife violation. In June 2022, he was issued a citation and ordered to appear in Bethel District Court for salmon fishing during a closed period on the Kuskokwim River.