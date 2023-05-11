© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Public Safety

Akiak man pleads no contest to taking moose out of season

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM AKDT
moose-survey.jpg
US Fish and Wildlife Service
/

On May 9, an Akiak man pleaded no contest to taking a moose in a closed season. Kurt Foss, age 60, was fined $2,500, ordered to pay $1,000 restitution and had his hunting privileges suspended for one year.

The charges stem from an April investigation conducted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers in which it was discovered that Foss had killed a bull moose near Akiak the prior November. The Trooper press release says this was not the original moose being investigated.

This is not Foss’s first wildlife violation. In June 2022, he was issued a citation and ordered to appear in Bethel District Court for salmon fishing during a closed period on the Kuskokwim River.

Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
