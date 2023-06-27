24-hour Kuskokwim River set net opportunity to target 'abundant sockeye' announced

Federal fisheries managers have announced another salmon fishing opening on the Kuskokwim River, which they say is intended to give federally qualified subsistence users an opportunity to target abundant sockeye salmon populations while conserving chinook and chum stocks.



The opener begins June 30 at 9 a.m. and ends July 1 at 9 a.m.

Set nets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 75 feet in length and 45 meshes in depth. Nets may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark, must be attached to the bank, and must be substantially fished perpendicular to shore.