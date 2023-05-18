Fisheries managers announce Kuskokwim River openings

On May 18, fisheries managers announced openers for the lower Kuskokwim River main stem from the headwaters up to Aniak. The announcement was made by U.S. Fish and Wildlife managers on KYUK’s Fish Talk radio show.

Gillnet openings:

Set net opener on Saturday, June 3 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Set net opener on Tuesday, June 6 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Set net opener on Friday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drift net and set net opener on Monday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drift net and set net opener on Monday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The openings will occur in the midst of a period where the Kuskokwim and salmon spawning tributaries are otherwise closed.

Based on coordination between the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge and Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, federal public waters of the Kuskokwim River drainage will be closed to the harvest of king, chum and silver salmon by all users starting June 1, 2023.

Drift net regulations:

Drift gillnets must be 6-inch or less mesh, and no more than 45 meshes in depth. Gillnets may not exceed 150 feet in length upstream of the Johnson River and 300 feet in length downstream of the Johnson River.

Set net regulations:

Set nets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh, 60 feet or less in length, and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth. Set nets must lie perpendicular to the river and may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark. They must be spaced 150 feet apart from other set nets.