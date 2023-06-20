Federal fisheries managers announce additional salmon openings

Beginning Tuesday, June 20 at noon, the area between the Kalskag line and Aniak is open full-time to gillnets until further notice. The Kalskag line begins just below Lower Kalskag, stretching between the south edge of Uknavik Slough and then due east to the edge of the Kalskag bluff line.

Gillnets must be 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth and 150 feet in length. All salmon may be retained in this section of the river until further notice.

Additionally, federal fisheries managers have announced a salmon opener on the mainstem of the Kuskokwim River from the mouth to the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge boundary on Friday, June 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gillnets must be 6-inch or less and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth and 300 feet in aggregate length below the Johnson River, and 150 feet in aggregate length above the Johnson River. Aggregate length refers to the total length of set and drift nets being used per boat. All salmon may be retained in this section of the mainstem Kuskokwim River during the June 23 opener.