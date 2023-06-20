© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.
Hunting & Fishing

Federal fisheries managers announce additional salmon openings

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published June 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM AKDT
Katie Basile
/
Kuskokwim king salmon caught near Bethel, Alaska on June 12, 2018.

Beginning Tuesday, June 20 at noon, the area between the Kalskag line and Aniak is open full-time to gillnets until further notice. The Kalskag line begins just below Lower Kalskag, stretching between the south edge of Uknavik Slough and then due east to the edge of the Kalskag bluff line.

Gillnets must be 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth and 150 feet in length. All salmon may be retained in this section of the river until further notice.

Additionally, federal fisheries managers have announced a salmon opener on the mainstem of the Kuskokwim River from the mouth to the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge boundary on Friday, June 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gillnets must be 6-inch or less and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth and 300 feet in aggregate length below the Johnson River, and 150 feet in aggregate length above the Johnson River. Aggregate length refers to the total length of set and drift nets being used per boat. All salmon may be retained in this section of the mainstem Kuskokwim River during the June 23 opener.

Hunting & Fishing
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
