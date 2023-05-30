Fish and Game announces restrictions on Kuskokwim River above Aniak

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released an emergency order on May 26 specifying salmon fishing restrictions on the Kuskokwim River from the Yukon Delta National Refuge National Wildlife Refuge boundary near Aniak to the river's headwaters (Subsistence Sections 4-5).

Beginning June 7, all drift net fishing will close, though set nets with 6-inch or less mesh not exceeding 60 feet in length and 45 meshes in depth will be permitted. These nets may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark.

Subsistence fishing with hook and line, fish wheels equipped with live boxes or chutes, beach seines, and dip nets are currently allowed until further notice. Any king or chum salmon caught with these gear types must be returned immediately to the water alive.