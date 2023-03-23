Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Advisory Council meetings scheduled in Aniak

The Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet in Aniak April 4 and 5, 2023 at the Arviiq Center. The meetings will start at 9 a.m. each day.

The council will be hearing reports on salmon management, including an update of the most recent meeting of the Alaska Board of Fisheries, where proposals to curtail interception of chum salmon were turned down. They will also discuss plans for managing this year’s salmon season under federal jurisdiction. The council will also develop proposals for federal subsistence hunting and trapping regulations.

To join the Aniak meeting via teleconference, dial toll-free 866-617-1525 (passcode: 54006314).

For special accommodation needs, please contact the Office of Subsistence Management at 800-478-1456 or 907-786-3888, or by e-mail at subsistence@fws.gov at least seven business days prior to the meeting.

All meeting materials may be found here: https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/wi_materials .

You may also request to have these documents mailed, faxed, or emailed to you by contacting the Office of Subsistence Management.

