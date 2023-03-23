Subsistence Advisory Council meetings scheduled in Bethel

In April 2023, federal subsistence meetings will be happening in Bethel. These are meetings of regional councils that guide the actions of the Federal Subsistence Board.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet April 4 to April 6 in Bethel in the ONC Multipurpose Room, starting at 9 a.m. each day. The council will be hearing reports on salmon management, including an update of the most recent meeting of the Alaska Board of Fisheries, where proposals to curtail interception of chum salmon were turned down. The council will also discuss plans for managing this year’s salmon season under federal jurisdiction. The council will also develop proposals for federal subsistence hunting and trapping regulations.

To join the Bethel meeting via teleconference, dial toll-free 866-326-9183 (passcode: 48576438).

All meeting materials may be found here: https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/ykd_materials

You may also request to have these documents mailed, faxed, or emailed to you by contacting the Office of Subsistence Management.

The Federal Subsistence Board provides access to these meetings for all participants. Please make requests in advance for sign language interpreter services, assistive listening devices, or other reasonable accommodations. Please make requests to Kayla McKinney by calling 907-786-3888 or emailing subsistence@fws.gov at least seven business days prior to the meeting you would like to attend. This gives the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sufficient time to process your request. All reasonable accommodation requests are managed on a case-by-case basis.