On Nov. 12, Alaskans from across the state weighed in on lawmaker proposals to boost K-12 schools during nearly 10 hours of public comment. They addressed an initial draft of recommendations from a joint legislative task force on education funding.

The task force released its draft report this week where it recommended increasing state education funding with inflation, funding school facilities and instruction separately, addressing a massive backlog in maintenance, and contracting an adequacy study to evaluate the state’s spending levels.

Written public comments to the task force on education funding are due by December 8 and can be emailed to TFEF@akleg.gov or edfundtaskforce@akleg.gov Over the next two months, the draft report will be further refined, designed, and finalized prior to being officially submitted by the first day of the 2027 legislative session.

Anchorage Democratic Sen. Löki Tobin, co-chair of the task force, opened the all-day hearing by saying the study will alleviate the political battles over state spending per student, known as the base student allocation (BSA).

“We need this information to ensure that we put the right resources into the right components for our school system,” Tobin said. “But we do not have that independent analysis that is absolutely critical to funding our education system.”

In the meantime, the task force members asked for public input on a state definition for “adequate education.” They also introduced short, mid and long-term recommendations related to school maintenance, the legislative budgeting process, teacher recruitment and retention, transportation, and others. Public comment is open until Dec. 8.

Tobin said that it will be her focus as she was reappointed to chair the Senate Education Committee for the next two years.

Dozens of Alaska parents, students, teachers, principals, superintendents, and education advocates testified in person in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, and Kenai — as well as over the phone — urging support for state investment in education.

Corinne Smith / Alaska Beacon Susan Nedza, superintendent of the Hoonah City School District, testifies before the task force on education funding in Juneau on Nov. 12, 2026.

Susan Nedza, superintendent of the Hoonah City School District in Southeast Alaska, spoke in person in Juneau.

“If the recommendations in this report reach reality, school staff will be able to focus efforts on our true purpose: students,” Nedza said. “The focus now is on the stress and constant priority of stretching and finding funds to cover the bare basics instead of the well-being of students in our care.”

Many testifiers expressed support for investment in teachers and staff — to reduce vacancies, high turnover and growing class sizes — and much-needed school building repairs. They also pointed to the need for further investment in school nutrition programs, special education services, Alaska Native languages, the Alaska Reads Act, extracurricular opportunities, and pathways to careers.

Some expressed concern that families’ choice to enroll in homeschool programs should be protected, and that the state should not enact any changes to homeschool programs or current standards.

School officials spoke to skyrocketing costs for heating buildings and keeping facilities operational, and said repairs go years without attention. They expressed support for the task force’s recommendation of a separate funding stream for school facilities costs aside from instructional dollars.

“Facility funding, rising energy costs, and improving conditions for our classrooms, keeping a roof intact or heating the building during the Alaskan winter should never require cutting teachers, class offerings, or student support or student activities,” said Jason Weber, superintendent of Valdez City Schools. Many districts across the state have had to make such cuts in recent years.

“Roughly 70% of our school’s budget is related to maintenance,” said Rhonda Pitka, vice president of the Tanana Chiefs Conference and chief of the Village of Beaver in the Yukon Flats. She said they struggle to hire and keep maintenance workers to complete repairs. “This is a critical issue, and it affects the safety and usability of school facilities,” she said.

Pitka and several officials testified that the rising operational costs also hurt school districts’ ability to offer competitive wages to hire and retain teachers.

“Overcrowded kindergarten classrooms with high needs — this is tough to have a classroom full of young learners with limited support and lack of teacher aides,” Pitka said. “We face difficulty hiring and retaining teachers in our areas, especially our special education aides, because of the low wages and the benefit issues with the state.”

Grant Guy, principal of Wood River Elementary School in Fairbanks, spoke to how the teacher shortage is burning out teachers in his district. He said that’s particularly acute for special education teachers and paraprofessionals.

“The amount of time, energy, and cost to train those individuals are immense, and oftentimes by the time they start learning what they need to do to help students de-escalate from situations, they are so burnt out that they go and find positions that pay them more for much less stress,” Guy said.

Corinne Smith / Alaska Beacon Christine Johnson, a Juneau resident and mother of four, testifies to the task force on education funding on the importance of supporting special education services on Nov. 12, 2026.

Christine Johnson, a mother of four in Juneau, spoke to the struggle to receive special education support for her child when the district lacked staff and funding.

“Special education is not an optional program. It is an essential part of providing an adequate public education,” Johnson said. “When a student needs speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral support, assistive technology, specialized instruction, or additional support, those needs do not disappear because a district can’t afford the staff or resources to provide them.”

Many testifiers expressed support for an increase to the state’s per student funding formula and said it would create more stability for districts if the Alaska Legislature approved education funding earlier in the year — one of the task force’s top recommendations.

“Make funding stable, timely, and consistent,” said Jason Hlasney, superintendent of the Lower Kuskokwim School District, which serves 22 rural schools across 22,000 miles. He said students need opportunities that foster hope.

“This fall, I asked our students and communities what they hope for. Students asked for welding, carpentry, mechanics, aviation, among other careers. They want to be college and career ready, and they dream of becoming nurses, dentists, hunting guides, and all the various things,” Hlasney said. “They ask for more Alaska Native teachers. Our students need learning that connects to real work close to home, from teachers who stay long enough to know every child.”

Claire Stremple / Alaska Beacon Four-wheelers and bicycles sit outside the Anna Tobeluk Memorial School on a frosty morning in Nunapitchuk. October 12, 2023.

Nedza, the superintendent in Hoonah, was among those who expressed concern that budget cuts for school nutrition programs are hurting students, and she said they should be part of what is considered adequate funding.

“Some schools have stopped providing meals, provide only some meals, charge students, or rely on an increasingly limited general fund to cover this cost,” Nedza said, and added Hoonah’s costs have increased so that the district spends roughly $100,000 on the lunch program each year.

“Nutritious school meals and universal free meal programs are directly linked to better student attendance, improved focus, and higher academic achievement,” Nedza said. “At least nine states already have universal free meals at school, and Alaska needs to follow suit.”

Concerns raised around potential changes to homeschool programs

Several parents, students, and advocates testified in support of homeschooling options, called correspondence programs, which vary across the state. Several parents told lawmakers homeschooling is a better fit for their educational and family needs.

Kendal Kruse, a mother of five in Palmer and a member of the Matanuska-Susitna School Board, gave personal testimony opposing any changes to homeschool policies that she said would force students into neighborhood schools.

“One in five kids is using a correspondence school in Alaska. That is a huge percentage of our student population, for us to be highly concerned about repealing or reducing the access to these programs for students that need them, and I think that’s a huge mistake,” Kruse said.

Kruse and others expressed concern about language in the task force’s draft report recommending districts investigate ways to incorporate homeschool students into neighborhood schools, which cited research that said “in-person learning significantly outperforms online and distance learning.”

Several parents also took issue with the task force recommendation to review statutes to ensure homeschool students are being provided an adequate education, noting that current law allows broad exemptions from “statewide content standards, proficiency assessments, and fiscal audits.”

But Wasilla elementary school teacher Kathleen Yerbich spoke in favor of state testing for all homeschooled students, as she sees students in her classroom who have fallen behind after years of homeschooling. “This is the part no one talks about,” she said.

“Some parents readily admit that the job was harder than they anticipated. Their kid didn’t want to do the assignment. They were too busy with sports to do all that was required, and so on. We are placing the parents’ right to choose above educating our children. I believe that all children should be tested yearly to see how they are doing,” Yerbich said. “All kids deserve an excellent education. They deserve a chance to learn to the best of their abilities and to be challenged to the next level. The elementary years go by quickly. It is unfair to children for the state of Alaska not to be diligent in making sure they are learning,” she said.

Following the Nov. 12 hearing, task force member and Juneau Democratic Sen. Jesse Kiehl said the task force will likely revise some of the language in the recommendations to address homeschool families’ concerns.

“We’re looking at opening more opportunities for school districts to offer those families more choices, not fewer,” Kiehl said. “And at the same time to make sure that parents have the tools to know if their kids are making progress, and so I think that we can reword that and hopefully put some of those fears to bed.”

Raising the BSA with inflation

School officials and advocates are urging an increase to per student funding next year. They say the BSA should increase at least $1,011 per student — a roughly 15% bump that would cost the state $254.6 million.

Corinne Smith / Alaska Beacon Lisa Parady, executive director of the Alaska Council of School Administrators, testifies before the legislative task force on education funding in Juneau on Nov. 12, 2026.

Lisa Parady, executive director of the Alaska Council of School Administrators, testified that the figure was calculated with the state legislative finance division to account for inflation since 2017. The organization is also calling for investment in school facilities, and to restore a defined-benefit pension system for public service employees, including teachers.

While the large majority of testifiers urged more state spending on schools, some — like Josh Church of Fairbanks, who recently ran for lieutenant governor as Republican Dave Bronson’s running mate — urged legislators to look at educational requirements and outcomes instead of more state spending.

“We need to look at, not how do we protect the education system in the state, but how do we produce the best results for the kids of this state. So the answer to this is not always more money, more money,” Church said. “The solution for more money, additional pensions, whatever it might be — we’ve been chasing that rabbit for years and years, and more money does not solve a problem if you don’t get to the underlying causes.”

Kiehl said the incoming Legislature will be working with presumptive Governor-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins on the budget, the task force recommendations, and first priorities for funding education.

Kiehl, who also co-chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said his first priority would be addressing the BSA so that districts have predictable funding. “If we can take that off the table before the rest of the budget process, school boards around the state will have a chance to focus on education policy instead of rewriting the budget eight times,” he said.

Alaska is seeing high state oil revenues due to the surge in oil prices driven by the United States' war on Iran, and Kiehl said schools are a top priority.

“The business of the Legislature is the business of “no” and figuring out which things to say no to, and where we have to say yes for Alaska’s future, we’re going to say yes in schools,” Kiehl said. “Exactly how much? Exactly when? That’s the hard work that starts in January.”