Calista Corporation announces 2023 Elders' Benefit Distribution

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM AKDT
Calista is the regional Native corporation for much of Western Alaska.
Calista Corporation
Calista Corporation announced a $350 benefit for some of its Elder shareholders this year. Those funds will be distributed to original shareholders who are at least 65 years old as of Nov. 9.

According to the announcement, all new or updated direct deposit information must be received by Nov. 14. Direct deposit information can be completed via MyCalista.com or by contacting Shareholder Services. Shareholder Services can be reached via email or by phone at 907-275-2801.

The distribution date will be on or before Dec. 11 for both direct deposit and paper checks. According to the press release, more than 3,000 Elders are eligible this year, an increase of more than 160 Elders from last year.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
