Bethel secures nearly $1M in annual federal PILT funding

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM AKDT

The City of Bethel is receiving $983,653.91 as part of the federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) Program, which is designed to offset property tax losses due to nontaxable federal lands.

An additional approximately $1.3 million is going to more than a dozen rural communities within the Bethel Census Area.

In a June press release, Sen. Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, said that the PILT funding plays “a crucial role in allowing boroughs across the state to maintain public safety services and keep their schools up and running.”

Overall, Alaska’s share of this year’s PILT funding is $35.4 million.

