Department of Interior Officials are tight-lipped on Y-K Delta visit

The Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs is making a rare visit to a remote village in Alaska this week.

Last year, Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland named Newtok as the recipient of a $25 million dollar award that would help the community relocate nine miles east, across the Ninglick river to Mertarvik.

At the time, Newland said it was the first time the Interior Department had awarded money for climate-change driven relocation - what the federal government now calls managed retreat - but it’s still unclear how much of that funding can go to new housing construction in Mertarvik. It’s the single-most limiting factor to relocating nearly 200 people out of Newtok.

“I think we gotta build like 30, 40 more units,” said Newtok Village Council Administrator Philip Carl. Born and raised in Newtok, the 66 year-old has also worked as a carpenter, building new homes in Mertarvik.

For decades residents in Newtok have dealt with the adverse impacts of melting permafrost. Buildings are sinking into the tundra, telephone poles lean precariously and in some places, the power lines hang so low, kids have to jump over them as they run around.

Last fall, the remnants of typhoon Merbok devoured at least 30 feet of land along the Ninglick River, a handful of houses were flooded and many buildings suffered damage from extreme winds.

Frieda Carl says the storm changed her perspective. She’s scared to continue living in Newtok, but like almost everyone in the community, she has no idea when she can move.

“Even though it’s colder and windier over there, I don’t mind, because this place is sinking,” she said.

Department of Interior staff have been tight-lipped about the visit.

For the last month, staff the federal Denali Commission and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium have all been aware of this week’s planned visit to Mertarvik.

Interior department communications staff would not answer questions about Newland’s visit or provide details about why it's happening, first calling it “closed to press” and then saying the entire visit is “off the record.”

