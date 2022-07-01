A project to build housing for Bethel's homeless begins talking with contractors

A project to build housing in Bethel for people experiencing homelessness has raised enough money to begin negotiating with contractors. The step came after the Rasmuson Foundation announced a $500,000 grant to the project on June 30.

Bethel Community Services Foundation is fundraising to build a 20-unit apartment complex. The building would connect to the Bethel Winter House, and would stand as Bethel’s first housing structure to provide individual housing units for people experiencing chronic homelessness. Bethel Winter House would partner with other organizations in Bethel to provide health and social services to residents.

The housing project is estimated to cost over $6.7 million. It has $161,960.60 left to raise, according to Bethel Community Services Foundation Executive Director Michelle DeWitt. But DeWitt said that the funding already secured is enough that she’s confident the project will be constructed. The foundation has begun negotiating with designers, a construction contractor, and a project manager. DeWitt said that if the project exceeds its fundraising goal, the foundation will consider adding four additional units to the apartment complex.

Also in its most recent grant awards, the Rasmuson Foundation awarded $250,000 to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation to help construct a new health clinic in Quinhagak.