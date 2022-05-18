Sleetmute and Red Devil residents impacted by spring flooding can register for state relief grants

Beginning May 18, Alaska residents impacted by flooding in May 2022 can register for funding to offset the cost of damages and flood-related expenses.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster on May 7 after the ice jams caused flooding at Manley Hot Springs. Later, on May 13, he added other communities where flooding also occurred, including Sleetmute, Red Devil, McGrath, and Glennallen.

The disaster declaration made grants available for residents of these communities to help pay for damages and other flood-related expenses.

Funding is available to pay for three different needs.

First, it can pay for the cost of temporary housing while people look for permanent housing. The amount available is determined by family size and local lodging costs.

Second, individuals or families can receive up to $18,950 to pay for home damages that are not covered by insurance.

Third, individuals or families can receive up to $18,950 to pay for a broad range of flood-related expenses. This includes damages to personal property, like clothing, appliances, vehicles, and subsistence equipment. It includes reimbursement for cleanup and storage expenses. It can also be used to pay for medical and funeral expenses that are not covered by insurance.

Residents in affected communities can begin registering for funding on May 18. The deadline to register is July 12.

Residents can register online for state flood disaster assistance at www.Ready.Alaska.Gov, or by calling 907-428-7072 or 907-428-7075.

The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management asks residents to be prepared to provide a description of damages and losses, home ownership documentation, insurance information, personal identification, and proof of occupancy, such as a utility bill.