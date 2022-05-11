Most of the Red Devil runway that was damaged by flooding has reopened

Most of the Red Devil airplane runway has reopened after closing due to flood damage.

Alaska Department of Transportation spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said that about two-thirds of the runway reopened after it dried out on May 10. Now workers are repairing a portion of the runway which was washed out by the flooding that occurred on May 8. The washout spans 30 feet at its widest point and 2 feet at its deepest.

A contractor in Red Devil has filled the area with gravel left over from a previous project. The Aniak airport manager is scheduled to fly into Red Devil to grade and crown the gravel as soon as weather allows. Once completed, the runway will be back in full operation.

