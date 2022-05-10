Possible internet disruptions were averted when power was restored to GCI repeater

A possible communications slowdown was averted when a commercial utility restored power to the GCI repeater station located near Manley Hot Springs late in the day on May 9.

Flood waters over the weekend had cut power to the repeater, causing it to switch to backup battery power. If that battery power had run out, then many Western Alaska communities would have seen a slowdown in data and internet speeds. GCI warned that the battery likely only had a few hours of life left.

However, GCI spokesperson Josh Edge said that the commercial utility restored power to the repeater before the battery died, avoiding internet disruptions.