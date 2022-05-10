© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Economy

Possible internet disruptions were averted when power was restored to GCI repeater

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM AKDT
Manley Hot Springs on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Alaska State Troopers
Manley Hot Springs on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

A possible communications slowdown was averted when a commercial utility restored power to the GCI repeater station located near Manley Hot Springs late in the day on May 9.

Flood waters over the weekend had cut power to the repeater, causing it to switch to backup battery power. If that battery power had run out, then many Western Alaska communities would have seen a slowdown in data and internet speeds. GCI warned that the battery likely only had a few hours of life left.

However, GCI spokesperson Josh Edge said that the commercial utility restored power to the repeater before the battery died, avoiding internet disruptions.

