Slideshow: Bethel celebrates America's 250th
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola stops for a picture with Molly of Denali ahead of Bethel's Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Boats are a popular parade float in Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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The Delta Illusion Dance Company rounds the first corner of the parade on Front Street. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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A patriotic pooch waves a flag for America's 250th birthday. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Beverly Hoffman (front center) takes photos of passing parade floats. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Jay Leskowyak makes balloon animals with KYUK at the City's Fourth of July celebration at Pinky's Park. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
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Jay Leskowyak makes balloon animals with KYUK at the City's Fourth of July celebration at Pinky's Park. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
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Owen and Henry Basile collect candy from Bethel's Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
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Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
On Saturday, July 4, the city of Bethel donned its red, white, and blue to celebrate America's 250th birthday in style. Residents lined the streets as the annual parade made its way through town to Pinky's Park, where carnival-style booths set up with games and food awaited.