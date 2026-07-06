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Slideshow: Bethel celebrates America's 250th

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Hiestand SalgadoJosiah Swope
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:55 PM AKDT
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola stops for a picture with Molly of Denali ahead of Bethel's Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026.
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Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola stops for a picture with Molly of Denali ahead of Bethel's Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Boats are a popular parade float in Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026.
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Boats are a popular parade float in Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Delta Illusion Dance Company rounds the first corner of the parade on Front Street. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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The Delta Illusion Dance Company rounds the first corner of the parade on Front Street. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
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Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
9 of 28  — 260704-FourthofJuly/260704-MCDolan-FourthofJuly-908910.jpg
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
10 of 28  — 260704-FourthofJuly/260704-MCDolan-FourthofJuly-908880.jpg
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A patriotic pooch waves a flag for America's 250th birthday. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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A patriotic pooch waves a flag for America's 250th birthday. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Beverly Hoffman (front center) takes photos of passing parade floats. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Beverly Hoffman (front center) takes photos of passing parade floats. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Jay Leskowyak makes balloon animals with KYUK at the City's Fourth of July celebration at Pinky's Park. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Jay Leskowyak makes balloon animals with KYUK at the City's Fourth of July celebration at Pinky's Park. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Jay Leskowyak makes balloon animals with KYUK at the City's Fourth of July celebration at Pinky's Park. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Jay Leskowyak makes balloon animals with KYUK at the City's Fourth of July celebration at Pinky's Park. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Owen and Henry Basile collect candy from Bethel's Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Owen and Henry Basile collect candy from Bethel's Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
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Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Kids and families collect candy along the parade route. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
26 of 28  — 260704-FourthofJuly/07042026_parade_Jswope-3.jpg
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way through town. July 4, 2026.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Bethelites line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade. July 4, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

On Saturday, July 4, the city of Bethel donned its red, white, and blue to celebrate America's 250th birthday in style. Residents lined the streets as the annual parade made its way through town to Pinky's Park, where carnival-style booths set up with games and food awaited.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
See stories by Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Josiah Swope
See stories by Josiah Swope