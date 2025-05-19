© 2025 KYUK
Graduation caps take flight at 2025 BRHS Commencement

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:30 PM AKDT
Class of 2025 graduates toss their academic caps in the air in the Bethel Regional High School gynmasium for commencement on May 16, 2025.

Tassels flipped from right to left as students wrapped up their high school careers on May 16 at the 2025 Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) Commencement.

BRHS Principal Alicia Miner thanked all of the more than 50 graduating seniors individually for their contributions in terms of academics, leadership, sports, creativity, compassion, and even comic relief.

Bethel Regional High School teacher James Reames speaks at the commencement ceremony on May 16, 2025.

Graduates Alvino Vasquez and Sydney Lincoln spoke about the power of teamwork and believing in one’s self. And teacher James Reames — who also coaches junior high basketball and the Teaching Through Technology, or T3 program in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks — left students with a message of resilience: become the leader of the pack when life throws you to the wolves.

Before it was time for graduates to finally toss their flat caps in the air, there was still one thing on the list to make it a truly Bethel graduation: yuraq.

Graduate Julia Andrew takes part in a yuraq performance at the 2025 Bethel Regional High School Commencement on May 16, 2025.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
