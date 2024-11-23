‘Parlor in the Round’ returns to offer second helping of songs and spontaneity

On Nov. 15 at the Yupiit Picaryarait Cultural Center, the return of Alaska’s musical game show with an improv twist – “ Parlor in the Round ” – lived up to the bar set when it came to Bethel for the first time last year.

Host and show creator Kevin Worrell brought out a pair of Bethel strummers and a songslinger from Nashville, Tennessee, for the uniquely formatted show, now in its 10th season.

Bethel singer-songwriter Paul Basile made his second appearance on the show after making a splash in 2023 alongside Anchorage’s Witty Youngman and New York City’s Katie Martucci. This year, Basile was brought along for a three-day run that also took the show to Anchorage and Valdez.

Another well-known Bethel name, Jacques Longpre, now based in Homer, shared some of his Alaska songwriting in his debut appearance on the show, while Liz Longley took a break from pursuing a successful music career in Nashville to join in on the fun. Local legend, Kevin Morgan, also showed up to briefly grace the stage.

The show was co-hosted by the SouthWest Alaska Arts Group (SWAAG).