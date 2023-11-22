Alaska's musical game show, 'Parlor in the Round,' sells out first Bethel show
Around 130 people came out to the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Nov. 17 to catch "Parlor in the Round," a songwriter game show with an improv twist. Hosted by show creator Kevin Worrell, three performers, Bethel’s own Paul Basile, Alaska favorite Witty Youngman, and singer-songwriter Katie Martucci from New York City, took to the stage to trade tunes, stories, and songwriting. The show was co-hosted by the SouthWest Alaska Arts Group (SWAAG).