Alaska's musical game show, 'Parlor in the Round,' sells out first Bethel show

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM AKST
Anchorage-based musician Witty Youngman performs at "Parlor in the Round" in Bethel on Nov. 17, 2023.
Alex Salonga
/
KYUK
Anchorage-based musician Witty Youngman performs at "Parlor in the Round" in Bethel on Nov. 17, 2023.

Around 130 people came out to the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Nov. 17 to catch "Parlor in the Round," a songwriter game show with an improv twist. Hosted by show creator Kevin Worrell, three performers, Bethel’s own Paul Basile, Alaska favorite Witty Youngman, and singer-songwriter Katie Martucci from New York City, took to the stage to trade tunes, stories, and songwriting. The show was co-hosted by the SouthWest Alaska Arts Group (SWAAG).

Anchorage-based singer-songwriter Witty Youngman, Katie Martucci from New York City, and Bethel's own Paul Basile pose at "Parlor in the Round" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Nov. 17, 2023.
Alex Salonga
/
KYUK
Witty Youngman, Katie Martucci, and Paul Basile pose with host Kevin Worrell following "Parlor in the Round" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Nov. 17, 2023.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
