'Tales on the Tundra' keeps community storytelling strong in Bethel

On Sept. 21, nearly 100 people showed up to share stories and tunes at the Yupiit Picaryarait Cultural Center in Bethel. They came for "Tales on the Tundra," an event co-hosted by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, Southwest Alaska Arts Group, and KYUK.

Bethel staple Bev Hoffman served as emcee, introducing six storytellers who came to share their own funny, frightening, sad, and sometimes deeply personal stories about life in Bethel, the wider region, and even the lower 48.

Local band PNKS also took to the stage to play a handful of covers and original tunes, what they referred to as "songs on the tundra."

Storytellers in order of appearance: Esther Green, Anne Kosacheff, Diane McEachern, Theresa Quiner, James Harris, and Alice Rearden.

PNKS is Paul Basile, Nate DeHaan, Kevin Morgan, and Shane Iverson.