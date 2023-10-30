'Terrifying Tales on the Tundra' makes its Bethel debut

On Friday, Oct. 27, around 80 people showed up to get spooked out at Bethel’s cultural center. They came for "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra," an event co-hosted by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, Southwest Alaska Arts Group, and KYUK.

Bethel staple Bev Hoffman and author Don Rearden served as MCs, and the latter was himself one of seven storytellers that worked hard in the months leading up to the event to craft tales of adventure, the supernatural, and the downright inexplicable on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta (mostly).

In between terrifying tales, local band Velma Lyle took to the stage to play a handful of their own eerily good tunes.

1 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-907717.jpg Participants in "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" pose for a group photo at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 2 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09404.jpg Bev Hoffman introduces storytellers during '"Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 3 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09387.jpg Ian Poole tells the story of finding himself in the middle of a race riot in Atlanta as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 4 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09398.jpg Tiana Lupie recounts a ghost story from her childhood as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 5 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09414.jpg Roxanne Saddler tells her story of a day spent berry picking and swimming as a kid in Bethel as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 6 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09430.jpg Francisco Martínezcuello shares his story as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 7 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09444.jpg Sugar Henderson recounts several frightening incidents from her life as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 8 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09453.jpg Eva Malvich tells the story of the first time she drove a boat as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK 9 of 9 — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09481.jpg Don Rearden tells the story of "how he became a skeptic" at "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023. MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Hosts:



Bev Hoffman

Don Rearden

Storytellers (in order of appearance):

Ian Poole

Tiana Lupie

Roxanne Saddler

Francisco Martinezcuello

Sugar Henderson

Eva Malvich

Don Rearden

Musicians performing as Velma Lyle:

Paul Basile

Bethy Whalen

Lisa Whalen

Kevin Morgan

Nate DeHann