© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Terrifying Tales on the Tundra' makes its Bethel debut

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Bev Hoffman kicks off "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" with the story of the Heart Lake Monster at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Bev Hoffman kicks off "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" with the story of the Heart Lake Monster at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.

On Friday, Oct. 27, around 80 people showed up to get spooked out at Bethel’s cultural center. They came for "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra," an event co-hosted by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, Southwest Alaska Arts Group, and KYUK.

Bethel staple Bev Hoffman and author Don Rearden served as MCs, and the latter was himself one of seven storytellers that worked hard in the months leading up to the event to craft tales of adventure, the supernatural, and the downright inexplicable on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta (mostly).

In between terrifying tales, local band Velma Lyle took to the stage to play a handful of their own eerily good tunes.

Participants in "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" pose for a group photo at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
1 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-907717.jpg
Participants in "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" pose for a group photo at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bev Hoffman introduces storytellers during '"Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
2 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09404.jpg
Bev Hoffman introduces storytellers during '"Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ian Poole tells the story of finding himself in the middle of a race riot in Atlanta as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
3 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09387.jpg
Ian Poole tells the story of finding himself in the middle of a race riot in Atlanta as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Tiana Lupie recounts a ghost story from her childhood as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
4 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09398.jpg
Tiana Lupie recounts a ghost story from her childhood as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Roxanne Saddler tells her story of a day spent berry picking and swimming as a kid in Bethel as part of 'Terrifying Tales on the Tundra' at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
5 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09414.jpg
Roxanne Saddler tells her story of a day spent berry picking and swimming as a kid in Bethel as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Francisco Martínezcuello shares his story as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
6 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09430.jpg
Francisco Martínezcuello shares his story as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sugar Henderson recounts several frightening incide from her life as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
7 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09444.jpg
Sugar Henderson recounts several frightening incidents from her life as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Eva Malvich tells the story of the first time she drove a boat as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
8 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09453.jpg
Eva Malvich tells the story of the first time she drove a boat as part of "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Don Rearden tells the story of 'how he became a skeptic' at 'Terrifying Tales on the Tundra' at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
9 of 9  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09481.jpg
Don Rearden tells the story of "how he became a skeptic" at "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Hosts:

  • Bev Hoffman
  • Don Rearden

Storytellers (in order of appearance):

  • Ian Poole
  • Tiana Lupie
  • Roxanne Saddler
  • Francisco Martinezcuello
  • Sugar Henderson
  • Eva Malvich
  • Don Rearden

Musicians performing as Velma Lyle:

  • Paul Basile
  • Bethy Whalen
  • Lisa Whalen
  • Kevin Morgan
  • Nate DeHann
Velma Lyle performs at "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
1 of 4  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09422.jpg
Velma Lyle performs at "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Paul Basile performs with Velma Lyle during "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
2 of 4  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09514.jpg
Paul Basile performs with Velma Lyle during "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethy Whalen performs with Velma Lyle during 'Terrifying Tales on the Tundra' at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
3 of 4  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09333.jpg
Bethy Whalen performs with Velma Lyle during "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kevin Morgan plays drums with Velma Lyle.
4 of 4  — 231027-MCDolan-TToTT-09510.jpg
Kevin Morgan plays drums with Velma Lyle during "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra" at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Arts, Culture & Community Features
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Related Content
Load More