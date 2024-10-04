© 2024 KYUK
Listen: Community swim meet makes waves in Bethel

KYUK | By Ryan Cotter
Published October 4, 2024 at 11:48 AM AKDT
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
1 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04330.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Participants enthusiastically supported each other during each event.
2 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04408.jpg
Participants enthusiastically supported each other during each event.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
3 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04462.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Participants enthusiastically supported each other during each event.
4 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04389.jpg
Participants enthusiastically supported each other during each event.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
5 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04331.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swim coach Michael Calvetti tells participants which lane they will be swimming in.
6 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04336.jpg
Swim coach Michael Calvetti tells participants which lane they will be swimming in.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
7 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04391.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
8 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04439.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
9 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04343.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
10 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04366.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
11 of 11  — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04442.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK

Bethel’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center hosted its annual community swim meet at the end of September for the first time since the start of the pandemic. KYUK’s Ryan Cotter attended to see how this event celebrates Bethel’s growing swimming community and sent this audio postcard.

Arts, Culture & Community Features Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center
Ryan Cotter
Ryan Cotter (she/her) is serving as the Wellness Programming Producer in partnership with Jesuit Volunteer Corp Northwest.
See stories by Ryan Cotter