Listen: Community swim meet makes waves in Bethel
1 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04330.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
2 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04408.jpg
Participants enthusiastically supported each other during each event.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
3 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04462.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
4 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04389.jpg
Participants enthusiastically supported each other during each event.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
5 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04331.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
6 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04336.jpg
Swim coach Michael Calvetti tells participants which lane they will be swimming in.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
7 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04391.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
8 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04439.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
9 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04343.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
10 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04366.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
11 of 11 — 240928_RCotter_SwimMeet-04442.jpg
Swimmers of all ages compete in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's swim meet.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
Bethel’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center hosted its annual community swim meet at the end of September for the first time since the start of the pandemic. KYUK’s Ryan Cotter attended to see how this event celebrates Bethel’s growing swimming community and sent this audio postcard.