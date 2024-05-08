Bethel residents march for MMIP justice

Around 90 people, most dressed in red, walked about 1.5 miles through Bethel last Friday (May 3) in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s (MMIP) Awareness Day (May 5).

The community’s third annual March for Justice focused on the injustices and violence that Indigenous people face throughout the world, and on modeling how communities can come together to build a safety net to fight back. March organizers say it may have been the community’s largest one yet.

This year’s march also hits close to home for many in Bethel. Police are still investigating the open case of the death of a 20-year-old Marshall resident named Michael Isaac. Isaac was missing for nearly a month before his body was found under the ice in Brown Slough.

KYUK’s Sage Smiley spoke with marchers and sent an audio postcard.

Find a rough transcript of the postcard below:

[Yugtun Auld Lang Syne]

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK Community members gather outside of the AVCP Family Service Center on May 3, 2024 for the third annual MMIP March for Justice.

Melanie Fredericks: My name is Melanie Fredericks. I'm the Director of the Family Services Division here at AVCP. [...] Thank you all for coming today. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples movement continues to call out the injustices that we as Native people face throughout the country. Tribes throughout our region have declared that public safety is our number one concern. [...] Regardless of this fact, we are strong and resilient. Our ancestors and Elders have guided us with cultural values since time immemorial. Instructions on how to live well are embedded in everything we do, and in every teaching they give. By following our cultural values and instructions, we can greatly impact the high percentages of violence, substance abuse, and death. All of us can do something every day to end the MMIP crisis. Today, you'll notice that we have photos of a young man on some of the posters. Teresa Isaac, the mother of Michael Isaac, reached out to me and asked that we remember him as we walked today. She shared that Michael was a happy 20-year-old who was simply trying to start his life. She shared that despite the challenges he faced, he always tried to be positive. Michael went missing on November 2, 2023, here in Bethel, and he was found 27 days later at Brown Slough. As we walk today, let's honor the strength and the love of those who have gone before us, many of them much too soon.

Delen Hooper: My name is Delen Hooper, have you today because – just reminding everyone how important Indigenous lives are, and just remembering everyone who's sadly passed away. You know, being murdered, going missing. And just, I'm Indigenous too, I grew up in Bethel, I care very deeply about my people. And I want to make a change. [...] It makes me feel like I'm not alone. That, you know, everyone's here for about the same reason. And I don't know, we're just equal. And we share the same beliefs of Indigenous people, and it just makes me feel so proud that I can be here.

Roxanne Saddler: My name is Roxanne Saddler, I work for AVCP. I'm the tribal justice manager. Bethel is the hub of 56 surrounding villages. And recently, just like Melanie had spoken, we had an incident with a missing and possible murdered young man along with a young woman from the same village of Marshall. And so we are out here in support of them today. And along with him all the others that have gone missing in Bethel. I know there's been unsolved murders from 20 years ago. So it is just impactful to be here and support and remember those people.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK Community members hold signs in remembrance of those who have been lost. May 3, 2024.

John Aguchak: I'm John Aguchak from Scammon Bay [...] I'm holding the sign here of a young boy named Michael Isaac. He's from the village of Marshall, I believe. [...] I kind of know this kid right here because, you know, he's a young boy, and he's left too soon. You know, [...] we should always look out for each other. Love each other, you no matter what kind of causes we have in life obstacles. Some days, we fall short. But, you know, that's why we as a community come together and support this kind of walk, because everything's getting out of hand nowadays. And everybody knows it's getting really out of hand.

Eleanor Merritt: Eleanor Merritt, CFSS 1 in Quinhagak, [...] Community Family Service Specialist. [...] if we – organizations and companies come together, and if we have that unity, it should have one organization trying to, if we come together, we become stronger. [...] I feel honored to be a part of it. And so when we get back home, we have an assignment. We did this last year in our village, and it was very good. And all the community got together. We had a potluck after. And we shared on the t-shirt. We shared what MMIP stands for. So they're now aware of that. [...] And I'm just grateful and thankful that the other organizations and companies are starting to unite. Because really, when we unite, we do become stronger.

Mark Clark: My name is Mark Clark, [...] I am the Bethel district attorney, and I'm here with a large portion of our office. [...] This is an issue that I think, appropriately, is receiving more and more attention. And it's an issue that involves the criminal justice system in a very intimate and real way. And so we're here, because we think it's important to be here.

Chad Woolley: I'm with the DA’s office, so I'm an Assistant District Attorney. I also am a member of the Bethel Search and Rescue. So I guess I'm part of both and then just part of the community as well.

KYUK: So what brings you out here today?

Woolley: I mean, it's just the idea of people going missing and not being found. And that sort of thing is just a terrible thing. And we can make a difference if we just show up. So I just decided to show up.

Carolyn Peter: My coworker and now you're here joining the people. This year's third annual MMIP walk [...] to bring more awareness to people and it's a great campaign, I believe. Because I believe that, you know, the Indigenous people there's a high number and rates of murdered and missing Indigenous people, not just in Alaska, but all over.

KYUK: What do you think that it will take from the community or from other places to help solve this problem?

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK Those participating in the MMIP March for Justice don red shirts emblazoned with a Yup'ik Spirit Mask titled 'Umyuaqun - In remembrance.' The Spirit Mask was designed by AVCP as a symbol for the MMIP movement. May 3, 2024.

Peter: Collaboration is one and then two coming together to support each other and in parking events like this, I think is one step.

Maggie Odinzoff: I've been seeing a lot like the one that was on the news, Veronica, I'm related to her. Veronica Abouchuk. And just seeing more and more and more of these women that are going missing, it hurts. I have four girls, and I don't want anything to happen to them when they get older.

Emma Smith: In memory of those who were lost [...] it can include domestic violence. And I had an older sibling that I lost to that in 1981. And to make the communities, make everybody aware that this does not belong in our culture.

Joy Anderson: It's a real important time for the community to come together and raise awareness around this issue. [...] Hopefully one day these walks won't be necessary. But until then, if everyone can just keep doing their part.

If someone goes missing, law enforcement says you do not need to wait any amount of time to report them. Call 911 or the State Trooper line at 907-543-2294.

Find information on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans, resources for training and educational material by contacting Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator Ingrid Cumberlidge at Ingrid.Cumberlidge@usdoj.gov or 907-306-0669.